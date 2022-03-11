Centre likely to take up MCD unification in Budget Session

The Centre is likely to take up unification of Delhi’s three municipal corporations in the upcoming budget session of Parliament, a senior BJP leader said.

He said that an amendment regarding the same is likely to be brought during the second part of the budget session, which starts on March 14 and ends on April 8.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The State Election Commission had Wednesday postponed the announcement of dates for the municipal polls in Delhi, following a communication from the Centre regarding the unification of the civic bodies. The Centre will have to make an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act to unify the three municipalities – South, North and East MCDs.

“The party wants to reform the MCDs so that whichever party forms the government, it can deliver instead of fighting over funds,” the BJP leader reasoned.

“In the last five years, AAP has stopped funds to paralyse the MCDs so that it can come to power by bringing a bad name to the corporation,” he alleged.

Among the reforms that are being considered is direct elections of mayors, their tenure being increased to at least two and half years instead of the present one year, as well as provisions for direct funds from the Centre, he said.

The SEC had earlier said there is ample time to conduct elections before the term of the House of the local bodies ends on May 18, but that it would need to seek a legal opinion.