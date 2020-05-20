Centre launches scheme to solarise entire Konark Temple, Konark town

Implementation of this project will be done by the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA). (File Photo) Implementation of this project will be done by the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA). (File Photo)

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Wednesday said the central government has launched a scheme for solarisation of Konark Sun Temple and Konark town in Odisha.

“The Government of India has launched scheme for 100 per cent solarisation of Konark sun temple and Konark town,” a statement by the ministry said. The scheme envisages a 10-megawatt (MW) grid-connected solar project and various solar off-grid applications such as solar trees and solar drinking water kiosks.

The MNRE has taken up the complete solarisation of Konark Sun Temple and Konark town in Odisha.

Speaking about the scheme, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said, “The Government of India launched the scheme with an objective to take forward Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)’s vision to develop the historical Sun temple town of Konark in Odisha as ‘Surya Nagri’, to convey a message of synergy between the modern use of solar energy and the ancient Sun Temple and the importance of promoting solar energy.”

The scheme envisages setting up of the 10-MW grid connected solar project and various solar off-grid applications such as solar trees, solar drinking water kiosks and off-grid solar power plants with battery storage, with a 100 per cent central financial assistance (CFA) support of around Rs. 25 crore from the Government of India through the MNRE.

Implementation of this project will be done by the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA).

The scheme will meet all the energy requirements of Konark town with solar energy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd