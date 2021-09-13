Centre justifies ban on public entry at Nizammudin Markaz, cites diplomatic and cross-border implications

Citing diplomatic relations and ‘trans-border’ implications, the Centre on Monday justified the continuation of restrictions at Nizamuddin Markaz, including the mosque where public entry was banned in the aftermath of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive for Covid more than a year ago.

“Since about 1,300 foreigners were found to be residing in the said premises and cases against them have cross borders implications and involves nation’s diplomatic relationship with other countries, it is necessary and incumbent on the part of the respondent to preserve the said premises for the purpose of Section 310 of Cr.PC,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a reply to the petition filed by Delhi Waqf Board for easing of restrictions at the Markaz.

Section 310 provides for inspection by a judge or magistrate of a place where an offence is alleged to have been committed.

The Centre, in the reply, further said that the premises has been kept under lock and key in view of the fact that the markaz management are itself under investigation in the case registered last year.

“It is just and necessary that the case property in such a case is preserved in letter and spirit so that due process of law in dealing with such cases is followed which also includes the procedure contemplated under Section 310 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” it added.

The Centre further said that the “reasonable restriction” which has been imposed on the Waqf Board’s right “if any under Article 26 of the Constitution of India is “on the ground that the said premises were not being used in accordance with law and on public order considerations”.

“A minimum number of persons are already allowed to offer prayer in Masjid Bangley Wali, which number has been,time and again,relaxed, as and when important religious festival are celebrated.,” the reply reads

Delhi Waqf Board in the petition filed through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq in February 2021 has submitted that Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-uloom and the attached hostel situated at Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin are under the locks since March 2020 and that general public is not allowed to enter and offer prayers at the mosque; the students are not allowed to continue with their education at Madrasa and nobody is allowed to stay at the hostel meant for principal clerics and their immediate family members.

“The Delhi Waqf Board has learnt that the local police has prepared a list of only 5-6 persons of the locality who alone can enter the mosque for the purpose of prayers. The local police opens locks at the main entrance, allows them to enter at the time of prayers; after the prayers are over, those people come out and immediately thereafter the police lock the main entrance again,” according to the plea.

On April 15, the court had directed Delhi Police to allow a total of 50 persons to offer prayers five times a day at Masjid Bangley Wali’s first floor during the month of Ramadan in accordance with social distancing norms. Justice Gupta had said that the DDMA in its April 10 order had not ordered closure of religious places in Delhi.