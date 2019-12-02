Centre has stopped supply of onions: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia demanded a supply of 10 trucks of onions to the capital every day. (Express photo/File) Sisodia demanded a supply of 10 trucks of onions to the capital every day. (Express photo/File)

The Centre did not supply onion trucks to Delhi after November 24, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said Sunday, demanding a guaranteed supply of 10 trucks to the capital everyday.

Sisodia alleged the Union government was “consciously creating a scarcity of onions” in the city. Retail price of onion has crossed Rs 100 in some pockets of the city.

On September 5, the Union Consumer Affairs Department told the Delhi government it has a stock of 56,000 metric tonnes of onions, which can be retailed by the state through mobile vends or fair price shops.

The Delhi government placed a requisition, and onions were sold through mobile vends. When prices stabilised, the mobile vans were discontinued. Later, prices soared again, and on November 22, the state demanded the resumption of 10 trucks from the Centre’s buffer.

“We asked for provision of onions on a daily basis till December 9, 2019. But we received three to four trucks on average per day instead. The Delhi government has been prepared to sell 10 trucks of onions per day…,” Sisodia said.

“We have teams and facilities in every constituency to sell onions at lower price. Unfortunately, the Centre stopped provision of onions… It shows it is trying to create an onion scarcity across the country, probably for the benefit of hoarders and other vested groups,” he added.

The Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry did not respond to the allegations till late night.

