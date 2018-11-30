Centre grants CBI sanction to prosecute Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

The Centre has granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate assets case. A top central government official said the Ministry of Home Affairs has “granted sanction of prosecution to prosecute Satyendar Kumar Jain, Minister in Government of NCT of Delhi, in a case registered by CBI on August 24, 2017, for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income”.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal, however, said the agency had not received the sanctions as yet. The agency had registered an FIR against Jain for alleged money laundering to the tune of over Rs 16 crore in 2010-12 and 2015-16. The agency is probing if Jain illegally moved money through shell companies in these periods and bought agricultural land in the capital. It is also alleged that Jain tried to convert this land into residential plots using his influence as a minister in the AAP government.

The CBI said there are allegations that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, while being a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and Managalyatan Projects Pvt Ltd.

It also alleged that in 2010-12, Jain had laundered Rs 11.78 crore through these companies and M/S Indometal Impex Pvt Ltd where money was given to employees who routed it through shell companies floated by entry operators in Kolkata.

“The companies under scanner are all linked to Jain, who had dissociated from them after joining AAP and fighting elections. However, it was just a technical disassociation. In 2015-16, he moved Rs 4.63 crore through these companies. Earlier, he had moved Rs 11.78 crore in 2010-12. Money was given by Jain, in cash, through his employees and associates to some Kolkata-based entry operators of shell companies for providing accommodation entries in his favour,” a CBI officer said.

Entry operators are agents who launder and route black money using normal banking channels without coming under scanner of banking regulators.

Hitting out at the move, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called the BJP an “enemy of Delhiites”. “Satyendar Jain formulated the scheme to regularise unauthorised colonies. The Centre did not pass it, but filed a case against Jain. BJP is against regularising unauthorised colonies,” he tweeted.

The AAP, in a statement, said it was laughable that “Jain, in 2013, knew that he will contest elections in 2015, become the urban development minister and (would) later convert his land in unauthorised colony into regularised land”.“Jain has not invested even a rupee in any company or land after 2013,” it said.