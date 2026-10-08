Centre approves Rs 65 crore for geo-spacial based survey of unauthorised colonies

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Nearly three months after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal requesting an assistance to regularise unauthorised colonies, the Centre has approved Rs 65 crore under ‘Delhi Revenue and Imaging Survey, Spatial Technology Initiative’ (DRISHTI) for GIS-based survey and mapping of such colonies.
Delhi government is implementing the PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana), aimed at granting property rights to residents of the city’s over 1,500 unauthorised colonies.
Moreover, PM-UDAY cells in 13 districts, and a headquarter, will be set up to expedite registration of properties in unauthorised colonies.
The geographic information system (GIS) survey is required under PM-UDAY scheme to verify, map and authenticate property boundaries and geo-coordinates within Delhi’s notified unauthorised colonies.
The technology-driven survey will make mapping of properties more transparent, systematic and time-bound. The project has an estimated total cost of Rs 65 crore, of which Rs 52 crore, or 80 per cent, will be provided as a grant from the Urban Development Fund (UDF) of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the CMO said.
The remaining Rs 13 crore, will be contributed by Delhi government’s revenue department that will be responsible for implementing the project, it said.
The initiative will help make the mapping and documentation process related to properties under PM-UDAY scheme more systematic and time-bound.
The chief minister said the PM-UDAY scheme is not merely a process of issuing property-related documents but also an important means of providing legal security over homes and property rights to lakhs of families living in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies.
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