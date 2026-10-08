Centre approves Rs 65 crore for geo-spacial based survey of unauthorised colonies

Nearly three months after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal requesting an assistance to regularise unauthorised colonies, the Centre has approved Rs 65 crore under ‘Delhi Revenue and Imaging Survey, Spatial Technology Initiative’ (DRISHTI) for GIS-based survey and mapping of such colonies.

Delhi government is implementing the PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana), aimed at granting property rights to residents of the city’s over 1,500 unauthorised colonies.

Moreover, PM-UDAY cells in 13 districts, and a headquarter, will be set up to expedite registration of properties in unauthorised colonies.

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The geographic information system (GIS) survey is required under PM-UDAY scheme to verify, map and authenticate property boundaries and geo-coordinates within Delhi’s notified unauthorised colonies.