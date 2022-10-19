Centre finalises Municipal Corporation of Delhi delimitation draft, polls soon

The delimitation process to alter the boundaries of wards under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) limits has been completed by the commission appointed to oversee the process. The final draft was approved by the Centre on Monday, thereby clearing the last hurdle to hold the civic body polls.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs read, “… the Central Government, after careful consideration of all aspects, hereby determines the extent of each of the 250 wards as comprised within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi…”

Suggestions and objections received have been examined and the Draft Delimitation Order for wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been amended wherever required, feasible and justified on reasonable grounds, reads the notification.

The total number of wards have been reduced from earlier 272 to 250. Sources in BJP and AAP said that with delimitation being completed, the election commission can soon announce the date for civic body polls.

Elections can happen in the month of December along with Gujarat Assembly polls, where the AAP is building an aggressive campaign against the BJP, senior leaders in the parties said.

The Centre has fixed the total number of seats as 250 in the corporation, of which 42 seats have been reserved for members of Scheduled Castes. With the redrawn boundaries being finalised, Delhi would soon witness elections, a senior official in the civic body said.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the Centre wanted to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards. While unifying the MCD and passing the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Centre had said it will go for delimitation as the number of wards from the present 272 needs to be fixed to not more than 250.

To this end, the central government had constituted a delimitation Committee headed by Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Randhir Sahay, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that the party is ready for polls and people of Delhi will teach a lesson to BJP as they have failed to keep the city clean. Former mayor Narendra Chawla said that the party is ready for polls like always: “AAP has been exposed as one after another, their scams related to liquor, classroom construction or bus are coming out… people of Delhi know their truth now.”

The MCD in Delhi has been run by the BJP for three consecutive terms.