Centre files plea to disband SC-appointed sealing panel, says it ‘outlived its purpose’

The Centre wants the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee, which is tasked with implementing the law against illegal constructions, to be disbanded and its responsibilities be handed over to a Special Task Force (STF).

Advertising

The Centre has moved an intervention application in the Supreme Court, saying that the committee — set up by the apex court on March 24, 2006 — had “outlived its purpose” and that there could be duplication and “confusion” with the STF that has already formed. The STF was formed last year by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

This comes at a time when sealing ordered by the committee has been criticised by political parties in Delhi, and the Centre coming under attack from the opposition for failing to protect traders from action.

The panel’s latest order was on sealing of all fitness centres, gyms, and yoga and meditation centres which opened after August 12, 2008. Under the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021, fitness centres are not allowed outside of DDA market complexes or shopping malls. Union Minister Hardeep Puri, earlier this week, had said that gyms in residential areas will be accommodated in the new Master Plan for the city.

Advertising

Leaders in the three MCDs and senior BJP leaders have also been vocal against the monitoring committee in the past.

The Centre also cited the age of the three committee members — former advisor to the Election Commissioner K J Rao (77), EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal (76) and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan (86) — as a factor.

“There is no justification to further burden the monitoring committee with the task entrusted to it as it is vehemently cumbersome for the members to physically inspect properties when required, and to actively participate when the issues are urgent and require immediate attention,” the application states, adding that members, who rendered commendable services, have “reached an age at which it is not justifiable to burden them”. Bhure Lal said he received the application and said he will follow court orders.

Stating that a charge of Rs 1 lakh is imposed for submitting an appeal to deseal a property, the application states that a large number of people whose premises have been sealed belong to the lower-middle class and do not have the capacity to pay the amount.

“The properties cannot remain lying sealed for perpetuity and opportunity has to be given to the affected people to take corrective measures and make them compliant as per the law. This is not happening as many people are not able to approach the monitoring committee due to high financial implications involved, resulting in wastage of resources and denying livelihood to a sizable population of Delhi which is willing to comply with the law by paying requisite charges,” it said.

The application also states that STF members are appointed on the basis of posts held by them, and not in an individual capacity as in the case of the monitoring committee. This lends more credence to this body and also ensures that no individual continues to be a member of the STF in perpetuity, the Centre states in the application.