Centre sends eviction notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club

The Union government on Monday had sent an eviction notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club, sources have told The Indian Express. The Centre said the club’s occupation of the property on Safdarjung Road after the expiry of its lease on May 22 was “unauthorised”.

The notice, under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupant) Act, 1971, asks for the club’s representative to appear before the Land and Development Office for a hearing on July 7. It adds that the premises in question “constitute valuable public premises vested in the Union of India and the Government is under an obligation to regulate, protect and utilize such public property in accordance with public interest and public purpose”.