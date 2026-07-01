Centre sends eviction notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club
After the Delhi Gymkhana Club's lease of the land ended on May 22, the Union government said that the property is "critically required for strengthening and securing of Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes".
The Union government on Monday had sent an eviction notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club, sources have told The Indian Express. The Centre said the club’s occupation of the property on Safdarjung Road after the expiry of its lease on May 22 was “unauthorised”.
The notice, under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupant) Act, 1971, asks for the club’s representative to appear before the Land and Development Office for a hearing on July 7. It adds that the premises in question “constitute valuable public premises vested in the Union of India and the Government is under an obligation to regulate, protect and utilize such public property in accordance with public interest and public purpose”.
Under the lease deed, the lessor (government) can resume and re-enter, or take back, the premises if it is required for a public purpose, the notice says. On May 22, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) had written to the club informing it that the land was needed for strengthening defence infrastructure and other public projects.
“Despite lawful determination of the lease and despite being called upon to hand over possession, the respondent failed to vacate the premises and continues in occupation thereof…Because valuable government land situated in the National Capital cannot be permitted to remain under unauthorised occupation contrary to governmental determination and larger public interest,” the government’s eviction notice read.
The 27.3 acre plot was leased out in 1928 for the Imperial Gymkhana Club, which became Delhi Gymkhana Club after Independence. When the lease ended on May 22, the L&DO said it was “critically required for strengthening and securing of Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes. The land is essential to fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands”.
The L&DO had asked for the premised to be handed over by June 5, which led members to move the Delhi High Court. The court, however, did not order a stay. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government would proceed as per procedure established under law.
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
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Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More