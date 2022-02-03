Centre urges Delhi HC to put off marital rape hearings, calls for consultative process on matter

The Centre on Thursday made a formal request before the Delhi High Court for adjournment of hearing in the petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape, saying that the issue requires a consultative process as the question involved “will have far-reaching socio-legal implications in the country”. The matter needs a comprehensive approach rather than a strictly legal approach, argued the government.

“In the most respectful submission of the central government, considering the social impact involved, the intimate family relations being the subject matter and this Hon’ble Court not having the privilege of having been fully familiarised with the ground realities prevailing in different parts of the society of this large, populous and diverse country, taking a decision merely based upon the arguments of few lawyers may not serve the ends of justice,” the Centre said in an affidavit before the court.

Stating that the socio-legal implications of criminalisation of marital rape needs an exercise of a meaningful consultative process with various stakeholders on several aspects, the Centre said that no state government is before the court and that the question involved may not be treated merely as one concerning constitutional validity of a statutory provision.

“Both the executive and the legislature are equally concerned and committed to the protection of fundamental rights of its citizens. However, it is the considered opinion of the Central Government that this Hon’ble Court can be assisted only after a consultative process is undertaken by the central government with all stakeholders, including all the state governments,” reads the affidavit.

The Centre further said that any assistance from it can be meaningful and effective only after such a consultative process takes place. “Absence of any such consultative process by the executive/legislature may result in some injustice to one section or the other,” it said.

Undertaking to provide a time-bound schedule within which it will carry out the consultative process on the issue, the Centre said that the matter “has been pending since 2015 and if it waits such “fruitful exercise” for some time, no prejudice would be caused.”

The court has been hearing the matter since last month on a daily basis. The Centre is expected to place its fresh stand on the matter before the court next week. On Thursday, the hearing could not take place and the matter was deferred for hearing on Friday afternoon.

The government counsels have earlier made repeated requests before the court for more time to respond to the petitions, saying that the Centre is reconsidering its previous stand and holding a consultation with stakeholders.

The court, in the meantime, has heard other parties including the petitioners, the amicus curiae and the organisations who have intervened in the case to oppose the pleas.