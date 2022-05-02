Centre appoints Prof JK Bajaj as new ICSSR chairperson

The Centre on Monday appointed Prof JK Bajaj, who is currently heading the Centre for Policy Studies, as the next chairperson of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Prof Bajaj will be the 15th chairperson of the ICSSR, which is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education established in 1969 to promote research in social sciences in the country.

The government order on Prof Bajaj’s appointment states that he will have a term of three years as the chairperson. A Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from the Punjab University, Prof Bajaj has also written and edited books on religious demography and economy.