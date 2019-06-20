Centre asks Arvind Kejriwal to expedite disability ID project

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Thaawarchand Gehlot has written to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to expedite the process of issuing Unique Disability IDs (UDIDs) to persons with disabilities (PwD).

The Indian Express on June 7 had reported that the card is stuck between the Centre and Delhi government, with only 22 such cards being issued in the capital in one year. It was introduced in Delhi last year.

In the June 4 letter, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, Gehlot suggested that Kejriwal instruct the departments of health and social welfare — responsible for carrying out the process — to take steps required to implement the project.

“The pace of implementation in some states such as Delhi, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh is minimal… In case implementation has already started, measures to fasten its pace should be taken so that all PwDs…can be brought under the database,” he said in the letter.

The card, which acts as a document of identification and verification for differently abled persons to avail various benefits, was initiated by the Ministry.

The capital has 2.34 lakh differently abled persons, as per the 2011 Census. According to Delhi government records, 1.34 lakh disability certificates — mandatory for issuing UDIDs — have been issued to date.

“I haven’t seen the letter yet. We will decide the course of action once I go through it,” said Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

“The pace of the implementation is not encouraging… We have written to all states…,” said K Vikram Simha Rao, Director, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, MSJE.

On May 2, the Delhi government had designated 27 government hospitals in all 11 districts to issue disability certificates for 21 conditions. “Many hospitals don’t have IDs to run the portal. Until this is issued, hospitals cannot operate the portal…,” a senior Delhi government official had said.