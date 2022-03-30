Centre approves Vikas Kumar as new DMRC MD, to take charge from April 1

The Centre Wednesday approved the appointment of Vikas Kumar, a 1988 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, as the managing director (MD) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for five years.

“I am directed to convey the concurrences of this Ministry to the proposal of the Government of NCT of Delhi for the appointment of Vikas Kumar as the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Pvt Limited (DMRC) for a period of five years with effect from April 1,” read the approval letter by Yogesh Antil, a deputy secretary with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Kumar is currently the director (operations) of DMRC and before being appointed to the post in 2021, he worked as its executive director for several years.

Kumar was selected and nominated by the selection committee formed by the Delhi government. Among the 35 candidates, including several directors of DMRC and Indian Railways, who applied for the post, 26 were shortlisted and Kumar was selected and found eligible for the top post of DMRC.

Kumar will succeed Mangu Singh, who will be retiring from the post as DMRC MD on March 31. Singh, 66, is the second and current MD and was appointed in 2012. His term was extended at least four times and the last extension came in September 2021.