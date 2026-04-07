Centre announces regularisation policy for 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The promise of granting 'full ownership rights' in unauthorised colonies in Delhi was considered one of the key factors behind the BJP’s electoral success against the AAP. (File photo)

The Union government on Tuesday announced a policy to regularise residential buildings and commercial buildings—of up to 20 sq m—in 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The announcement was made by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a press conference.

The government simplified the process for applying for ownership rights under the PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri – Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) scheme. Though there are 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Gupta said those in the O Zone, forest/ridge areas and otherwise outside the purview of the scheme were not included.

Residents in these 1,511 colonies will be able to get a building plan made by any architect empanelled by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and apply for regularisation. Earlier, it was mandatory to have a layout plan of the area sanctioned, a requirement that has now been removed.