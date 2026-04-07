Centre announces regularisation policy for 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The Union government on Tuesday announced a policy to regularise residential buildings and commercial buildings—of up to 20 sq m—in 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The announcement was made by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a press conference.
The government simplified the process for applying for ownership rights under the PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri – Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) scheme. Though there are 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Gupta said those in the O Zone, forest/ridge areas and otherwise outside the purview of the scheme were not included.
Residents in these 1,511 colonies will be able to get a building plan made by any architect empanelled by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and apply for regularisation. Earlier, it was mandatory to have a layout plan of the area sanctioned, a requirement that has now been removed.
From April 24, the PM UDAY portal will be transferred from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the Delhi government’s Revenue Department, which will be responsible for giving conveyance deeds and authorisation slips.
The minister said all new buildings will require approval from the MCD, which will conduct regular drone surveys to identify new construction. “This is the first step towards planned development of Delhi,” CM Gupta said.
Considered one of the key factors behind the BJP’s electoral success in Delhi against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the promise of granting “full ownership rights” in unauthorised colonies was part of the party’s Sankalp Patra or manifesto for the 2025 Assembly elections. At various events since then, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the scheme would benefit 40 lakh people residing in 1,731 unauthorised colonies.
It was also one of the biggest issues that the AAP, after being dislodged from power after over a decade, had sought to raise against the newly-formed BJP government in the city.
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
Expertise
Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More