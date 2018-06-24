Centre, AAP pass the buck over tree felling in Delhi

The trees are being cut as part of redevelopment of the Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar and Nauroji Nagar government colonies, under which the existing two- to three-storey houses will be demolished and replaced by high rises. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) The trees are being cut as part of redevelopment of the Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar and Nauroji Nagar government colonies, under which the existing two- to three-storey houses will be demolished and replaced by high rises. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The issue of cutting at least 14,000 trees in south Delhi for the Centre’s redevelopment project took a political turn, with Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and the Delhi government blaming each other for granting permission for tree felling.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Vardhan said, “For the non-forest areas, whatever local permission is to be given is done by the Delhi government. It is directly under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government and not governed by us.”

In a tweet directed at Vardhan, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The file about ‘Redevelopment Project’ says Environment Clearance for the project has been approved by MoEF & CC, GOI vide letter dt 27.11.2017. Did your Department give Environment clearance to this project.”

The trees are being cut as part of redevelopment of the Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar and Nauroji Nagar government colonies, under which the existing two- to three-storey houses will be demolished and replaced by high rises.

Pleas to stop the project and save the trees have been filed both in Delhi High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The High Court refused to stay the project and asked to hear the National Buildings Construction Corporation — which is heading the project — on Monday. The green tribunal will hear the plea when it reopens on June 2.

Bhardwaj had told The Indian Express Friday that the file had been signed by the Lieutenant Governor, despite environment minister Imran Hussain asking that an alternative to tree felling be looked at.

However, sources from the Lt-Governor’s office had said that unless a positive recommendation is made by the minister, the L-G does not approve tree felling.

Bhardwaj also said the project had not received any environmental clearance. “As per our information, no environmental assessment has been carried out. The Delhi government has also not been consulted as to how transport, water and sewer requirements will be met under the redevelopment plan,” he said.

As per rules, environment clearance is sought when built up area is more than 1,50,000 square metres.

Meanwhile, citizen groups have started a campaign against the project and held a candlelight march at Sarojini Nagar Saturday. ‘Hug a tree’ campaign is also being organised, modelled on the Chipko Movement of 1970s.

In an order issued last September, the NGT had asked the NBCC to complete compensatory plantation on-site before they start felling trees for the project.

If space falls short, the NGT said plantation will have to be done at the alternate side provided by the Delhi Development Authority — which is on the Yamuna Floodplains in this case.

While claiming that they are fulfulling all conditions set by the tribunal, NBCC chairperson AK Mittal said, “Due to space constraints, it will be difficult to transplant the same number of trees in the same area.”

When asked if the body was planting trees before cutting them, as directed by the NGT, Mittal said, “Yes, we are transplanting hundreds of trees at same place… Of 14,000 trees (which are to be cut) 40% are of girth less than 30 cm”.

According to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Puri, 14,031 of the existing 21,040 trees would be felled for the redevelopment project. The minister further said that more trees than the ones cut will be planted in the same area.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App