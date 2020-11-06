Central Vista: SC will examine compliance

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved its decision on petitions challenging the Central Vista redevelopment project with a three-judge bench remarking that it cannot accept the argument that no new structure can be built in the Central Vista, but will examine whether the required regulations are complied with.

“That no other new structure can be built in Central Vista is a submission we are rejecting outright. The only thing is that there are regulations and we will examine whether they have complied with regulations,” said the Bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said there is no Constitutional requirement for a special law for constructing a government building of historical importance.

Mehta, who had earlier said that it was a policy decision of the government whether or not to construct a new Parliament as part of the project, submitted that courts cannot strike down policy decisions merely because of the view that a better policy decision could have been taken.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for the project consultant, termed the objections raised to the project as shoddy and added that it is malicious to call upon courts to interfere in policy on the basis of such allegations.

He touched on the question of participatory democracy and said the Parliament making laws is participatory democracy and ensures the system is not cumbersome.

