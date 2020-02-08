Central Vista revamp may face legal hurdle, experts tell DDA

The DDA had called for submissions from the public for modifications to the use of seven plots falling under ‘Zone D’— comprising mainly of Lutyens’ Delhi and its extensions — and a plot under ‘Zone C’, also known as the Civil Lines Zone. The DDA had called for submissions from the public for modifications to the use of seven plots falling under ‘Zone D’— comprising mainly of Lutyens’ Delhi and its extensions — and a plot under ‘Zone C’, also known as the Civil Lines Zone.

Raising doubts about redevelopment of the Central Vista, experts said the process adopted by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for changing land use in the project zone may not be “legally tenable”. At a hearing Friday at DDA’s INA office, members of the public said the Authority was proposing to make modifications in the area as per an old Zonal Development Plan.

The redevelopment plans include building a new, triangular-shaped Parliament house and moving all union ministries and offices to the Central Vista in 10 “doughnut-shaped” identical buildings on four tracts of government land between India Gate, and the Rail and Vayu Bhawans.

The DDA had called for submissions from the public for modifications to the use of seven plots falling under ‘Zone D’— comprising mainly of Lutyens’ Delhi and its extensions — and a plot under ‘Zone C’, also known as the Civil Lines Zone.

Poonam Prakash, head of the department of physical planning at the School of Planning and Architecture, told the board, “It’s legally not tenable you’re modifying a 2001 plan within a framework of MPD 2021. ‘Zone D’ plan hasn’t been notified (for 2021). The board should record the reason for delay of notification simply because all other zonal plans were notified in 2010.” DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said the zonal plan for 2021 has been approved and was under notification: “These changes are based on the 2001 plan. We will look at it from the legal point of view as well… When the local area plan is delayed, the previous one is used.”

Another objection raised was that the government did not share a technical study of the proposed revamp and its impact in the public domain, or hold public consultations, before issuing tenders to invite consultants. Balbir Verma of the Central Vista Committee, an advisory body to the Centre, said around two years ago the proposal for change of land use of a smaller plot in the Central Vista was first referred to the committee, but has not been done this time, when the land use of “whole area” is concerned.

The DDA received nearly 1,300 objections and suggestions against the project. It held a two-day hearing to record “oral evidence” of those making the submissions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.