Central Vista: Nirman Bhawan demolished, Udyog Bhawan next

The demolition of Nirman Bhawan, among the buildings constructed in the 1950s and 1960s, was completed last week. (Express Photo)

The demolition of Nirman Bhawan — which was among the Central government office buildings constructed in the 1950s and 1960s — was completed last week, making it the first of the ministerial complexes to be knocked down for the Central Vista redevelopment project, The Indian Express has learnt.

Until July-August last year, Nirman Bhawan used to house the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). These have since been relocated — the health ministry to Kartavya Bhavan, MoHUA to Sankalp Bhawan, and CPWD to multiple buildings in the Capital.

As of Monday, government sources said, the site was cleared of all office buildings, but an electricity sub-station of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is yet to be relocated from the plot.