Over 1,200 crore spent on Central Vista project so far, new Parliament building 35% complete: Govt

Over Rs 1,289 crore have been spent for the multi-phase Central Vista Redevelopment project so far, the Union Housing Ministry informed Parliament Thursday. It added that the physical progress of the new building stands at 35% and is scheduled to be completed by October 2022, and Rs 340 crore of the Rs 971 crore allotted for it has been spent till now.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue is scheduled to be completed this month and its current physical progress is at 60%. Of its total budget of Rs 608 crore, Rs 190.76 crore has been spent on it so far, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in the Lok Sabha Thursday in response to a query by Congress MP Manish Tiwari.

Tiwari also sought to know whether it is a fact that the “quality and cost-based selection system of bidding was used in spite of the fact that it limits the opportunities of exploring ideas and innovation which is important for a building like the Parliament House”.

In his response, Kishore said, “Quality-cum-cost based method of bidding has not been adopted for construction of the new Parliament building or for other buildings in the Central Vista. The method has been adopted only for the engagement of consultants for comprehensive architecture and engineering planning for development/redevelopment of the Central Vista.”

Estimated to cost a total of Rs 20,000 crore, currently only four projects are under construction — The new Parliament building, redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue, construction of the three Common Central Secretariat Buildings and construction of the Vice President Residence.

Tiwari also asked if the work under the Central Vista Redevelopment Master plan was resumed in spite of the pandemic while the MPLADS scheme, “the funds through which could be used for the betterment of Indian citizens especially during the pandemic, was suspended and if so, the details thereof and the reaction of the Government thereto?”

In response, the minister said, “The ongoing works at the Central Vista have provided direct livelihood opportunities to more than 10,000 skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers on and off site and generated more than 24.12 lakh man days of employment. In addition, substantial employment in manufacturing and transportation of cement, steel and other building materials have been provided. These works of development/re-development of the Central Vista will contribute to the economy of the country and help realise our resolve for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. There is no link between the works of the Central Vista development/re-development and the MPLADS scheme. Separately, the Union Cabinet, in its meeting held on November 10, 2021, has restored the MPLAD scheme (MPLADS) for the remaining part of the Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 and its continuation rom FY 2022-23 to FY 2025-26 with an outlay of ? 17,417 crore.”



According to the reply, the construction target for the three Common Secretariat Buildings is November 2023 and the mobilisation of resources and site preparation is currently in progress.

The government last month also formed a high-level ‘Central Vista oversight committee’ to monitor and expedite the pace of its ambitious infrastructure project as the government rushes to meet deadlines.

The committee will have to continuously monitor the pace of execution of various projects of the Central Vista with respect to targeted milestones to ensure their timely completion, the order noted. It will meet regularly and undertake site inspections for an independent review. It has also been directed to submit its reports and recommendations to the ministry on a regular basis.