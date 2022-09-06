Central Vista inauguration: Traffic diversions in New Delhi on September 8

The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory anticipating a large number of people to turn up around the Central Vista project after its inauguration scheduled for Thursday (September 8).

The traffic police announced general traffic diversions from 6 pm to 9 pm on several roads to ensure the safety of children and pedestrians, and smooth traffic movement in the New Delhi district. The diversions (beginning at the C Hexagon at each road) would stretch from Tilak Marg to the Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing, Purana Qila Road to Mathura Road, Shershah Road to Mathura Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing, Pandora Road to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing, Shahjahan road to Q point, Akbar Road to R/A Mansingh Road, Ashoka Road to R/A Jaswant Singh Road, K.G Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing, and Copernicus Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic, New Delhi range) Aalap Patel said: “The following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy traffic – W – Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, R/A MNLP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, R/A Mandi House and Sikandra Road. Commuters….. are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly.”

The traffic police also announced several diversion points for buses from 6 pm to 9 pm, requesting Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and others to plan accordingly. These points will be the Moti Bagh and Bhikaji Cama crossings on the Ring Road, the South Foot of the Lodhi and Moolchand flyovers, ITO and IP Flyover – Vikas Marg, the Ring Road – Yamuna Bazaar, Tis Hazari – Mori Gate Junction, Dayal Chowk on Panchkuian Road, AIIMS Flyover, SBM – Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, the NH 24 Ring Road, Ring Road – ISBT, ISBT – T Point, and Dhaula Kuan.

The DTC was also requested to organise “park and ride” facilities to the C- Hexagon from Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Visitors were advised to avoid cabs and private vehicles and use these facilities instead.