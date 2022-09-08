Central Vista inauguration live updates: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' today

Central Vista Inauguration Live, Kartavya Path Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue in the heart of the national capital on Thursday evening. The new-look stretch covers lawns on either side of Rajpath — now renamed as Kartavya Path — from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, covering around 101 acres.
As Delhi prepares for the Central Vista Avenue inauguration Thursday, 30 buildings in the vicinity have been ordered to be vacated by 2 pm. All offices in the New Delhi district will have to be shut for the day by 4 pm as well to avoid traffic congestion.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as ‘Kartavya Path’. Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista avenue on Thursday. Due to this, offices and departments located in the New Delhi district will remain shut after 4 pm, and officials will be asked to work from home. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory for that day, anticipating a large number of arrivals post-inauguration.
Delhi Police has asked commuters to plan their journey in advance and take alternate routes to avoid road closures and congestion due to traffic restrictions for the inauguration ceremony of 'Kartavya Path' on Thursday.
According to the advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (from C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road). Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), it said.
Traffic movement will also be diverted on K G Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added. (PTI)
🔴 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue this evening.
🔴 Traffic will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday. (more on this in a bit)
🔴 30 buildings in the vicinity have been ordered to be vacated by 2 pm.
