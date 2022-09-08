Central Vista inauguration live updates: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' today

View of the revamped Central Vista Avenue on the eve of its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The iconic Rajpath, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, was renamed Kartavya Path on Wednesday following a formal decision taken at a special meeting of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). “As we complete 75 yrs of Independence, it is only fitting to shed the colonial baggage and move towards India@100 in the #AmritKaal with our own legacy. The renaming of “Rajpath” to “Kartavyapath” is a reminder that the spirit of public service is not “right to rule” but “duty to serve”, MoS Culture Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted after the meeting.