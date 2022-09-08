scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Central Vista inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Kartavya Path’ today

Central Vista Avenue Inauguration Today Live Updates: The new-look stretch covers lawns on either side of Rajpath — now renamed as Kartavya Path — from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, covering around 101 acres.

New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2022 11:29:02 am
Central Vista Avenue Inauguration Live Updates: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'. (Express)

Central Vista Inauguration Live, Kartavya Path Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue in the heart of the national capital on Thursday evening. The new-look stretch covers lawns on either side of Rajpath — now renamed as Kartavya Path — from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, covering around 101 acres.

As Delhi prepares for the Central Vista Avenue inauguration Thursday, 30 buildings in the vicinity have been ordered to be vacated by 2 pm. All offices in the New Delhi district will have to be shut for the day by 4 pm as well to avoid traffic congestion.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as ‘Kartavya Path’. Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista avenue on Thursday. Due to this, offices and departments located in the New Delhi district will remain shut after 4 pm, and officials will be asked to work from home. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory for that day, anticipating a large number of arrivals post-inauguration.

Central Vista inauguration live updates: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' today

11:28 (IST)08 Sep 2022
🚗 Traffic advisory: Delhi Police asks commuters to take alternate routes to avoid jams

Delhi Police has asked commuters to plan their journey in advance and take alternate routes to avoid road closures and congestion due to traffic restrictions for the inauguration ceremony of 'Kartavya Path' on Thursday.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (from C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road). Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), it said.

Traffic movement will also be diverted on K G Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added. (PTI)

11:27 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog! We will be tracking the latest on the upcoming Central Vista Inauguration.
Here's what you need to know: 

🔴 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue this evening. 
🔴 Traffic will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday. (more on this in a bit) 
🔴  30 buildings in the vicinity have been ordered to be vacated by 2 pm. 

Follow for the latest. 

View of the revamped Central Vista Avenue on the eve of its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Kingsway, Rajpath, Kartavya Path: from ‘right to rule’ to ‘duty to serve’

The iconic Rajpath, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, was renamed Kartavya Path on Wednesday following a formal decision taken at a special meeting of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). “As we complete 75 yrs of Independence, it is only fitting to shed the colonial baggage and move towards India@100 in the #AmritKaal with our own legacy. The renaming of “Rajpath” to “Kartavyapath” is a reminder that the spirit of public service is not “right to rule” but “duty to serve”, MoS Culture Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted after the meeting.

The revamped Kartavya Path will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a special event on Thursday evening, in the presence of Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and G Kishan Reddy, during which a granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will also be installed under the Grand Canopy at India Gate.

Central Vista redevelopment: You won’t be able to picnic on the grass next to India Gate anymore

Dedicated spaces for sellers of ice creams and other food items; six new parking lots for visitors; over 400 benches; amphitheatres for public performances; 64 toilets for women, 32 for men and 10 for the differently abled; underpasses for barrier-free crossing; 16 permanent walkway bridges, and 16.5-km pedestrian walkways — these are some of the new features that visitors to the India Gate and Rajpath lawns will experience as the refurbished Central Vista is set to open on September 8, around 20 months after it was closed for the redevelopment project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the stretch, and over the next few days cultural programmes will greet visitors to what has always been Delhi’s favourite open-air hang-out zone. As reported earlier in The Indian Express, a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will also be unveiled on that day.

Spruced lawns, parking bays, vending kiosks to be highlights of the revamped Central Vista

As a grand inauguration of the revamped Central Vista in the national capital is on the cards this week, the Rajpath and India Gate have been decked up with spruced lanes, walkway bridges, new parking bays and several other hi-tech facilities for vendors and visitors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Central Vista complex on September 8. The BJP government at the Centre has maintained that the winter session of Parliament will be held in the new building being built under the Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 11:18:16 am