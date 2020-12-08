Central Vista: CPWD to seek fresh approvals

EAC directed CPWD to “refrain from piecemeal approach for proposed development and redevelopment”. (File photo)

CPWD will have to seek fresh approval of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) to include the Prime Minister’s Office and residence, Vice-President Enclave and Special Protection Group in the redevelopment under the Central Vista project after being asked to “refrain from piecemeal approach for the proposed development and redevelopment”.

On February 12, CPWD applied to EAC for environmental clearance for proposed expansion and renovation of existing Parliament building, which was cleared on June 17 by the union environment ministry.

On November 25, the EAC (Infra 2) returned the proposal submitted by CPWD which sought amendment to the Terms of Reference issued on November 10 for development and redevelopment of the Common Central Secretariat Buildings and Central Conference Centre.

EAC directed CPWD to “refrain from piecemeal approach for proposed development and redevelopment”.

