Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Central Vista Avenue inauguration: Buildings to be vacated by 2 pm today

As Delhi prepares for the Central Vista inauguration, all offices in the New Delhi district will have to be shut for the day by 4 pm as well to avoid traffic congestion.

View of the revamped Central Vista Avenue on the eve of its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. (PTI)

As Delhi prepares for the Central Vista Avenue inauguration Thursday, 30 buildings in the vicinity have been ordered to be vacated by 2 pm. All offices in the New Delhi district will have to be shut for the day by 4 pm as well to avoid traffic congestion.

Here is the list of the 30 buildings that will be vacated by 2 pm as part of the security drill ahead of the Central Vista Avenue inauguration:

  • Delhi High Court
  • National Gallery of Modern Art
  • Jodhpur House
  • Bikaner House
  • UPSC building
  • Vanijya Bhawan
  • Zafta Masjid
  • Vigyan Bhawan Annexe
  • Archeological Survey of India
  • National Museum
  • Ministry of External Affairs
  • Nirman Bhawan
  • Udyog Bhawan
  • Vayu Bhawan
  • Raksha Bhawan
  • Hyderabad House
  • Andhra Pradesh Bhawan
  • MS Apartments
  • Baroda House
  • Sangli Apartments
  • Princess Park
  • Sagar Apartments
  • Patiala House
  • MDC National Stadium
  • Rail Bhawan
  • Krishi Bhawan
  • Shastri Bhawan
  • National Archives of India
  • IGNCA

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 09:29:08 am
