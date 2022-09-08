Central Vista Avenue inauguration: Buildings to be vacated by 2 pm today

As Delhi prepares for the Central Vista Avenue inauguration Thursday, 30 buildings in the vicinity have been ordered to be vacated by 2 pm. All offices in the New Delhi district will have to be shut for the day by 4 pm as well to avoid traffic congestion.
Here is the list of the 30 buildings that will be vacated by 2 pm as part of the security drill ahead of the Central Vista Avenue inauguration:
- Delhi High Court
- National Gallery of Modern Art
- Jodhpur House
- Bikaner House
- UPSC building
- Vanijya Bhawan
- Zafta Masjid
- Vigyan Bhawan Annexe
- Archeological Survey of India
- National Museum
- Ministry of External Affairs
- Nirman Bhawan
- Udyog Bhawan
- Vayu Bhawan
- Raksha Bhawan
- Hyderabad House
- Andhra Pradesh Bhawan
- MS Apartments
- Baroda House
- Sangli Apartments
- Princess Park
- Sagar Apartments
- Patiala House
- MDC National Stadium
- Rail Bhawan
- Krishi Bhawan
- Shastri Bhawan
- National Archives of India
- IGNCA