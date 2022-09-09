scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Central Vista avenue: Four-day ‘cultural festival’ kicked off

The performance was held at one of the stepped plazas that have been set up near the India Gate as part of the redeveloped avenue. The performance was soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at the canopy near the India Gate.

Central Vista, Central Vista Project, Central Vista redevelopment project, revamped Central Vista avenue, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPratyash Nair, 34, was part of the panchavadyam and chendamelam, musical performances from Kerala, that punctuated the Prime Minister’s walk down the Rajpath after unveiling the statue. Tashi Tobgyal

Dancers and musicians from different states performed as part of the cultural event that marked the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista avenue.

The performance was held at one of the stepped plazas that have been set up near the India Gate as part of the redeveloped avenue. The performance was soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at the canopy near the India Gate.

Pratyash Nair, 34, was part of the panchavadyam and chendamelam, musical performances from Kerala, that punctuated the Prime Minister’s walk down the Rajpath after unveiling the statue. “There were 18 of us, nine for the panchavadyam and nine for the chendamelam. We are part of the Delhi Panchavadyam Trust, which is a charitable trust. It was a great pleasure to perform here…in terms of the protocol, the coordination. Earlier, the avenue was not very clean. Now, it looks classy and elegant. The area is clean, the gardens are good,” Nair said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

A total of 15 Karagam (a folk dance from Tamil Nadu) dancers had arrived from Trichy, said Elavalagan, 31, one of the performers. “Dancers from all states mingled in synchrony while performing on stage for the Prime Minister. There were dancers from seven states, 30 performers. We have been practising for three days. The avenue is nice and it was very exciting to be here,” he said. Some of the dancers performed later.  “Many performers came together, and we were happy to be part of it. This was the first time we were seeing the Prime Minister,” said Venkat, 33, from Trichy, who was also among the Karagam performers. After the inauguration event, performances continued at a smaller stage that was set up on Rajpath close to Rafi Ahmed Marg.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

Sumit, from Sambalpur, Odisha, said, “We performed a Sambalpuri dance that is called Dalkhai. There were nine of us who performed before the Prime Minister. This was a historic moment and we were happy to be a part of this inauguration.”

More from Delhi

The ‘cultural festival’ at the avenue, which will continue from September 9 to 11, will be one of the things that visitors to the revamped avenue will get to see. The 2-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate was illuminated on Thursday. The fountains that are part of the canals that lie alongside Rajpath were decked up in lights in the colours of the Indian flag.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 01:51:22 am
Next Story

Neeraj Chopra winds down a sparkling year with Diamond League Champion title

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m
Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement