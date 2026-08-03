After Gymkhana and Jaipur Polo Ground, another Delhi club faces eviction battle

Another of Delhi’s old clubs is fighting an eviction order.

After the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Jaipur Polo Ground and part of the Sujan Singh Park complex, the 1919-established Central Secretariat Club — formerly Talkatora Club — has moved the Delhi High Court to challenge its eviction.

The eviction order was issued by the Estate Officer on July 17 and directed the Club to immediately vacate the premises. It was passed three days after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) withdrew the Club’s recognition on July 14.

According to the Club, on July 21, the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), “physically locked the premises” and forcibly “took over possession in an autocratic and illegal manner”.

“Such summary dispossession of a 107-year-old historic institution during the subsistence of a permanent allotment dated 08.06.1926 and without following due process of law constitutes a brazen fraud on power, which is contrary to the law laid down…,” the Club, represented by advocate Nakul Gandhi, has contended before Delhi HC in its petition.

The petition has sought that both the July 14 derecognition order as well as the July 17 eviction order be set aside. It is due to be heard on August 4.

As an interim relief, the Club has sought that the operation of both orders be stayed.

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Formerly known as the Talkatora Club when it was established in 1919, it was taken over by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1962 after a decision by the Club’s general body. It was then renamed.

De-recognition order

The Club’s constitution permitted membership for working central government employees, and retired pensioners/super-annuated central government personnel. It was established with the objective to cater to the needs of lower- and middle-level government officers.

In an office memorandum declaring the withdrawal of the Club’s recognition on July 14, the government reasoned that it was necessary “in the light of constant violations and prima facie evidence of significant undesirable and illegitimate/ untoward activities”.

It also pointed out that there was no “valid and legally constituted management committee” after July 14, 2025, to run the affairs of the Club despite reminders.

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The violations flagged include that the Club has “consistently failed to maintain a meaningful and representative membership base of central government employees in service despite availability of several thousand serving eligible central government employees residing in Delhi/NCR.”

It also noted that the “attendance and participation of government employees in the activities of the Club have remained negligible, clearly demonstrating that the Society has not been able to function as an effective representative institution for promotion of welfare, recreation and cultural activities amongst government employees”.

The government has also alleged that office bearers and members of the Executive Committee (EC) “actively facilitated and protected unauthorised occupants in their illegal possession and encroachment of government property falling under the possession of the Club.”

Past run-ins

The Club was first granted recognition by the DoPT in 1964 but was derecognised in 1971 following complaints. It was granted recognition again in November 1972.

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Following complaints of drinking and gambling in the Club premises in September 1982, it was again derecognised in December 1983, although the Club continued to operate from the premises for the next two decades.

Subsequently, in December 2005, the Club was granted recognition again on the condition that recognition is liable to be withdrawn at any time if there is preliminary evidence of “any untoward activity” or violation of conditions.

In March 2023, the DoPT issued an order observing acts of administrative and financial irregularities and lapses, including no meeting of the General Body being held since March 2013 — that is in 10 years — despite a meeting at least once a year being mandated under the stipulations.

The order also constituted an ad-hoc administrative committee to look after daily affairs of the Club and streamline its functioning. The ad-hoc committee was given powers to function as executive committee of the club.

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In July 2024, elections were conducted and a new managing committee was formed, which included 3 DoPT-nominated members. Disputes arose over handover of charge and functioning of the executive committee, as well as misuse of position and financial irregularities.

On February 24 this year, the DoPT issued an office memorandum to the Club, withdrawing recognition for failing to conduct elections, among other violations.

Allegations also included “death of a retired government employee while consuming alcohol on the premises, operating unauthorised canteen on club premises, cash-based illegal card gambling in the club, consuming personal liquor in the club’s parking area and complaints about discriminating treatment meted out to lower staff etc.”

This was challenged by the Club before the HC earlier. The court had then permitted the Club to submit its reply in response to the office memorandum. The Club denied the allegations, terming them to be “false, cryptic and unfounded.”

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After considering the Club’s response, the DoPT reaffirmed its earlier order again on July 14.