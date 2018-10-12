Follow Us:
  • Central pollution body records 554 violations in Delhi-NCR since Sept 15

Central pollution body records 554 violations in Delhi-NCR since Sept 15

These violations were noted during 96 inspection visits across the region.

Published: October 12, 2018 2:11:34 am
On Thursday, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 210

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recorded 554 violations of dust and pollution control measures in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad since September 15, an official said.

Of the 554 cases, 41 per cent violations were for open storage of construction and demolition of waste; 14 per cent for open waste dumping; 13 per cent for dust due to unpaved roads; 10 per cent for open dumping of construction waste; 7 per cent for traffic congestion; 5 per cent for road dust re-suspension; and 3 per cent for open burning.

These violations were noted during 96 inspection visits across the region. The board has planned several more visits, including a five-day campaign starting October 15. Of the 554 violations, 287 violations were in Delhi, while Noida and Ghaziabad had 61 and 39 violations respectively. Gurgaon recorded 32 violations. Air quality in the capital, meanwhile, remained poor Thursday with the air quality index being recorded at 210.

