Central govt auditor found dead at home in Delhi

A senior auditor in the office of the Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure) was found dead inside his bedroom in South East Delhi’s Jaitpur early on Saturday.

Police said Anand Singh (43) was stabbed multiple times on his back inside his house and have registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder).

“We received a call at 5 am from a man who alleged that his brother was found murdered in his bed. We rushed to the spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab injuries on his back. Singh was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem was conducted the next day and the body was handed over to the family,” said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East).

Singh lived in a three-bedroom house with his wife Suneeta, two sons Deepak and Pradeep and his daughter Pinky. His younger brother Mukesh also lived with them.

Police haven’t zeroed in on any suspects and are investigating the murder as a blind case. Singh’s family told police that he came home late from work on Friday night and immediately went to his room to sleep.

Family members alleged that all entrances to the house were locked except a window near Singh’s bedroom, which was open.

“Singh was sleeping in one room while his family members were in other rooms. Family members said that at 3.30 am, Suneeta woke up to get water from the kitchen and saw blood seeping out from below the door of Singh’s room. She alerted Deepak and Mukesh, who opened the door and found Singh lying on his bed with multiple injuries on his back.”

The family told police that the last time they saw Singh was at 11 pm on Friday.

Singh’s relative, Ranjeet, who lives nearby, told The Indian Express, “Singh did not speak to many people. It is hard to imagine why anyone would kill him. He and his family have been living in Delhi for over five years.”

Singh hailed from Uttarakhand and was posted in the Receipt and Dispatch section of the DGACE.