‘Centenary Chance’ for ex-DU students to complete degrees: Registration begins

Delhi University has begun registrations for its ‘Centenary Chance,’ a second chance to complete degrees for former students of the university who had not been able to do so.

According to a notification issued by the Dean Examinations on Sunday, this is open to all former students who were in the final year of their undergraduate, postgraduate or professional courses, and who could not complete their degrees within the time span. The last date for registering is June 14. The university will issue provisional admit cards after the registration forms are approved by their respective faculty, department, college or centre.

This ‘Centenary Chance’ is part of Delhi’s centennial celebrations. As part of this, former DU final-year students will be given an opportunity to complete their degree by appearing in examinations, which will be conducted twice in this centenary year. The exams will tentatively be conducted between October 2022 and March 2023.