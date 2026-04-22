Census 2027 work begins in Delhi: Battery of questions, long days and some doubts

Verma is one of the thousands of government school teachers and employees deployed across the country to conduct 'Houselisting Operations' (HLO) under the first phase of Census 2027 — listing all buildings and households to ensure accurate population data and planning between April and September.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
4 min readNew DelhiApr 22, 2026 04:29 AM IST
Census 2027, Census 2027 work begins in Delhi, census, India Census, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsA young boy answers the door. The head of the family, his father, isn’t home. So, the boy has to answer all questions, the HLO app open on Verma's mobile phone.
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By the time 51-year-old Lalit Lal Verma reaches MS Apartments on KG Marg, he is exhausted: he has had a long and tiring day at a NDMC school, teaching middle schoolers mathematics for back-to-back periods. But his day has only begun.

A heavy backpack presses onto his shoulders, as he climbs the stairs of the building where those working in the households of senior government employees live. Two steel water bottles clank softly inside the backpack, a reminder of the long hours ahead.

At the first door on the first floor, he taps three times with his pen. “Janganna se hai (We are from the Census),” he announces when the door opens.

Verma is one of the thousands of government school teachers and employees deployed across the country to conduct ‘Houselisting Operations’ (HLO) under the first phase of Census 2027 — listing all buildings and households to ensure accurate population data and planning between April and September.

A young boy answers the door. The head of the family, his father, isn’t home. So, the boy has to answer all questions, the HLO app open on Verma’s mobile phone.

Verma begins: What is the family’s caste category; number of family members; if they own other houses, may be in their village; whether they use LPG cylinders or pipe gas; if they have smartphones; do they have access to the Internet or use mobile data; is the TV is connected through a dish or do they connect to it via mobile Internet, do they own a laptop or a computer, and which vehicles do they have.

There are other questions, too, which he did not ask – the source of electricity and water; if they have access to washrooms; and what kind of flooring material has been used in the house. “These are government quarters, the answers will be the same in every house,” he says.

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Five minutes, and Verma is done. He moves on to another house.

Verma is meticulous: he notes down the phone number of one person in every house in case there is a glitch in the app or he has to ask a question again.

The floor has around eight houses. Verma visits each and marks the vacant ones.

Then, before he starts visiting the houses on the next floor, he sips water, sharpens his pencil, adjusts the two ID cards hanging from his neck. He begins again.

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But it is not always tiring but an uneventful day at work.

At many houses, people look at him with suspicion – why is he at their doorstep asking random questions? Some listen through the mesh door before opening the main door. Others question his presence outright. Sometimes, children stand in for parents who are not home. He finds himself explaining who he is — a teacher, who teaches mathematics.

Half of the people, Verma says, do not know that the Census has begun. “But at least I can find people here. When I visit houses of IAS officers, it is difficult to find them at home. Also, I have to carry my official duty letter since they don’t believe me,” he adds.

Verma also faces a peculiar problem. “People don’t remember the phone numbers of their family members. When I surveyed houses during the 2011 Census, everybody used to remember everyone’s phone numbers. Now, no one does.”

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It has been 15 years since the last Census. The one scheduled for 2021 was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The first phase of the Census has begun in eight states, including Delhi, but only for NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas. The exercise will begin for the rest of the Capital, for MCD areas, next month.

His knees hurt by the time Verma reaches the third floor. In one of the houses, an elderly woman asks him if her dog will also be counted. He is, after all, a family member.

Verma smiles and moves on to the next house: he has been allotted 193 houses to enumerate within one month.

 

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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