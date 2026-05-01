Census 2027: Self-enumeration begins in Delhi MCD areas; a step-by-step guide

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The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 commenced in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas Friday. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who completed their own self-enumeration, urged residents to actively participate in the nation-wide exercise.
Time-saving, accurate information and fast data processing.
Officials said this is a special facility and if the people are unable to self-enumerate, they do not have to worry. “An enumerator will definitely visit your home during the scheduled period to record the information. All your information will remain completely confidential and secure,” they said.
Taking to X, Sandhu said, “Completed my self-enumeration today as the Census 2027 drive officially begins across all MCD wards.”
This digital-first initiative gives citizens the power to directly submit their household details, helping ensure every resident is accurately counted. Reliable data is key to inclusive governance and a stronger, developed nation, he said.
Gupta said the process is easy and completely secure. “Accurate information is the foundation of sound policies. Only when data is precise do the benefits of schemes reach every needy person, and development truly progresses by taking everyone along. I urge all Delhi residents to definitely participate in self-enumeration…,” she said.
The self-enumeration process will continue till May 15. From May 16, the house-listing phase will begin and will continue till July 14.
Census 2027 had already started in the city in the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board areas. The Self-Enumeration period here is over and the Houselisting process is currently underway and will continue till May 15.
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