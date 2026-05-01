Census 2027: Self-enumeration begins in Delhi MCD areas; a step-by-step guide

The self-enumeration process will continue till May 15. From May 16, the house-listing phase will begin and will continue till July 14. (File Photo)

The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 commenced in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas Friday. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who completed their own self-enumeration, urged residents to actively participate in the nation-wide exercise.

What is the self-enumeration process?

Visit the official portal (se.census.gov.in)

Login via OTP using your mobile number. Keep the SE ID safe

Select your state, district and local details

Mark your house location on the digital map

Fill in information related to the house and family

You will receive an SE ID after submission. Provide the SE ID to the enumerator when they visit

What are its benefits?

Time-saving, accurate information and fast data processing.

Officials said this is a special facility and if the people are unable to self-enumerate, they do not have to worry. “An enumerator will definitely visit your home during the scheduled period to record the information. All your information will remain completely confidential and secure,” they said.

Taking to X, Sandhu said, “Completed my self-enumeration today as the Census 2027 drive officially begins across all MCD wards.”