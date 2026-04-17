Census 2027: Houselisting phase kicks off in Delhi’s NDMC, Cantt areas

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The first phase of Census 2027 kicked off in the New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment areas on Thursday. Phase 1 comprises the house listing and house enumeration phase.
From April 16-18, 569 enumerators, along with their supervisors, will visit their respective House-Listing Blocks (HLBs) to verify their area of operation and prepare a layout map to ensure no building in their block is left or has been repeated, said officials.
This will be followed by the door-to-door enumeration survey starting April 19.
There are 473 HLBs under the jurisdiction of nine officers in the New Delhi sub-division while there are 96 HLBs under the jurisdiction of one officer for the Delhi Cantt. sub-division.
“For the first time, the whole exercise… is being conducted in a digital mode using the ‘Census 2027-HLO’ mobile application. Further, the Self-Enumeration method, already concluded yesterday (Wednesday), has enabled individuals to submit their own information through the web portal,” said a senior official at the New Delhi District Magistrate’s office.
Officials said households will share Self-Enumeration IDs during the Enumerator’s visit, who will verify the data before submitting it.
Further, digital data collection will reduce the burden of preparing working sheets, abstracts, and duplication of other associated work thereby saving the time and effort, said officials.
The houselisting exercise will take place in the city in two 30-day windows.
The exercise will be undertaken in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas from April 16 to May 15, and in MCD areas from May 16 to June 15, they said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified a list of 33 questions to be asked of individuals during the houselisting and housing census.
These include building number, census house number, predominant materials used in the floor, wall, and roof of the house, use and condition of the house, total number of persons in the household and the name of the head of the household.
Ownership of house, number of dwelling rooms, main source of drinking water and lighting, access to toilet and bathroom, fuel used for cooking, use of radio, television, computer, laptop, bicycle, car, jeep, van, main cereal consumed and the use of mobile phones are other questions, according to the notification.
Phase 1 will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, encompassing the collection of demographic and socio-economic data.
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