Census 2027: Houselisting phase kicks off in Delhi’s NDMC, Cantt areas

The first phase of Census 2027 kicked off in the New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment areas on Thursday. Phase 1 comprises the house listing and house enumeration phase.

From April 16-18, 569 enumerators, along with their supervisors, will visit their respective House-Listing Blocks (HLBs) to verify their area of operation and prepare a layout map to ensure no building in their block is left or has been repeated, said officials.

This will be followed by the door-to-door enumeration survey starting April 19.

There are 473 HLBs under the jurisdiction of nine officers in the New Delhi sub-division while there are 96 HLBs under the jurisdiction of one officer for the Delhi Cantt. sub-division.