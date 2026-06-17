Census 2027: 54.9 L households listed in Delhi, most in South West, North East districts
Across the Capital, an increase of more than 20 lakh households has been recorded as compared to the 2011 exercise when 34.35 lakh households were listed. Meanwhile, a total of 75.98 lakh houses have been counted in the exercise.
Enumerators recorded 5.89 lakh households and 8.02 lakh houses in West Delhi, comprising areas such as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri and Rajouri Garden. In East Delhi, 5.47 lakh households and 7.52 lakh houses have been listed.
South West and North East districts have topped the household enumeration list as the first phase of the Census 2027 ended on Monday in the national capital. Of the 54.98 lakh households listed in the city, 8.20 lakh households have been enumerated in the South West district while the North East district has 8.04 lakh households.
Across the Capital, an increase of more than 20 lakh households has been recorded as compared to the 2011 exercise when 34.35 lakh households were listed. Meanwhile, a total of 75.98 lakh houses have been counted in the exercise.
However, a direct comparison cannot be drawn with the findings of Census 2011 as the districts in Delhi underwent a revision recently, with the number of districts increased from 11 to 13. Outer North, Central North and Old Delhi are new districts that have been carved out from existing ones, while the area of Shahdara district was incorporated in the Northeast and East districts.
As per the officials, a household is a group of people who usually live together and share meals prepared in the same kitchen. People who live in the same building but cook and eat separately are not considered part of the same household.
A census house is a building, or a part of a building, that has its own separate entrance and is recognised as an independent unit. It may be occupied or vacant and can be used for residential, commercial, or mixed purposes.
The exercise was carried out through 45,863 House Listing Blocks (HLB). One HLB consists of around 180 houses comprising 600-800 people, said officials.
In the first phase of the Census 2027, the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO), happening between April to September across India, enumerators go door-to-door to collect details of houses, their conditions and the assets owned by the household.
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The second phase, called the Population Enumeration, will be held in February 2027 to count the people. The final population count will be known after the second phase scheduled for next year.
In Delhi’s South West district, comprising areas such as Najafgarh, Dwarka, Matiala and Bijwasan, 6.25 lakh households and 8.2 lakh houses have been listed — the highest across Capital’s 13 districts.
North East Delhi, made up of densely populated areas like Karawal Nagar, Gokal Puri, Shahadara and Yamuna Vihar, followed closely with 6.13 lakh households and 8.04 lakh houses.
Enumerators recorded 5.89 lakh households and 8.02 lakh houses in West Delhi, comprising areas such as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri and Rajouri Garden. In East Delhi, 5.47 lakh households and 7.52 lakh houses have been listed.
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New Delhi, made up of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Cantonment Board areas, had the least number of households at 63,050 and 1.02 lakh houses. The exercise concluded in New Delhi district on May 15.As part of the houselisting and housing census exercise, enumerators collected information on the condition and use of houses, including the materials used for floors, walls and roofs, ownership status, and the number of rooms. They also gathered details about household members, access to basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, electricity and cooking fuel, as well as assets owned by the household, including mobile phones, televisions, computers, vehicles and internet access.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More