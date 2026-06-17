Census 2027: 54.9 L households listed in Delhi, most in South West, North East districts

Enumerators recorded 5.89 lakh households and 8.02 lakh houses in West Delhi, comprising areas such as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri and Rajouri Garden. In East Delhi, 5.47 lakh households and 7.52 lakh houses have been listed.

South West and North East districts have topped the household enumeration list as the first phase of the Census 2027 ended on Monday in the national capital. Of the 54.98 lakh households listed in the city, 8.20 lakh households have been enumerated in the South West district while the North East district has 8.04 lakh households.

Across the Capital, an increase of more than 20 lakh households has been recorded as compared to the 2011 exercise when 34.35 lakh households were listed. Meanwhile, a total of 75.98 lakh houses have been counted in the exercise.

However, a direct comparison cannot be drawn with the findings of Census 2011 as the districts in Delhi underwent a revision recently, with the number of districts increased from 11 to 13. Outer North, Central North and Old Delhi are new districts that have been carved out from existing ones, while the area of Shahdara district was incorporated in the Northeast and East districts.