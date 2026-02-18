Census 2027: 40,000 Delhi govt staffers set to be trained as houselisting exercise begins in April

The Census 2027 comprises two phases. The houselisting and housing phase will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, encompassing the collection of demographic, socio-economic data covering caste.

With the country gearing up for the 16th Census next year, the Delhi government has kicked off preparations for the houselisting exercise, which is scheduled to start from April 15. Over 40,000 employees will be trained in the coming days to conduct the survey on ground, said officials.

The exercise will conclude by June, said a senior official from the Revenue department. “The mapping of houselisting blocks, comprising around 180-200 households, has already started. After the mapping work is completed, each houselisting block will be assigned an enumerator for gathering information from people during this exercise,” the official explained. The houselisting exercise is designed to create a comprehensive inventory of buildings and households.