Census 2027: 40,000 Delhi govt staffers set to be trained as houselisting exercise begins in April

The training of the master trainers has been completed. “Now, they will train officials in each revenue district in batches, before the census survey begins," the official added.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 01:08 AM IST
Census 2027, census, Delhi government, Census 2027 houselisting exercise, delhi Census 2027 houselisting exercise, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe Census 2027 comprises two phases. The houselisting and housing phase will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, encompassing the collection of demographic, socio-economic data covering caste.
Make us preferred source on Google

With the country gearing up for the 16th Census next year, the Delhi government has kicked off preparations for the houselisting exercise, which is scheduled to start from April 15. Over 40,000 employees will be trained in the coming days to conduct the survey on ground, said officials.

The exercise will conclude by June, said a senior official from the Revenue department. “The mapping of houselisting blocks, comprising around 180-200 households, has already started. After the mapping work is completed, each houselisting block will be assigned an enumerator for gathering information from people during this exercise,” the official explained. The houselisting exercise is designed to create a comprehensive inventory of buildings and households.

The training of the master trainers has been completed. “Now, they will train officials in each revenue district in batches, before the census survey begins,” the official added.

The Planning department has appointed 10 statistical officers as master trainers for this houselisting exercise.

During the census, the assigned official or government employee will ask 33 questions during the houselisting and housing phase. These included building number, census house number, predominant materials used in floor, wall, roof of house, use and condition of house, total number of persons in the household, name of head of household. Other questions may be related to the ownership of house, number of dwelling rooms, main source of drinking water, main source of lighting, access to toilet and bathroom, fuel used for cooking, use of radio, television, computer, laptop, bicycle, car, jeep, van, main cereal consumed, and use of mobile.

The Census 2027 comprises two phases. The houselisting and housing phase will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, encompassing the collection of demographic, socio-economic data covering caste.
Officials said that a mobile app has been designed for the census exercise.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement