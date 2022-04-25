Celebrate festivals with harmony, but guard against Covid, says PM

With a string of festivals coming up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday urged people not to lower their guard against Covid.

“Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony,” Modi said as he greeted people in advance for Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, Vaishakh Budh Purnima and the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parshuram.

“In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert against corona. Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them.”

The PM’s caution comes amidst a sudden rise in Covid cases in parts of the country, including Delhi, with authorities re-imposing mask restrictions in the National Capital Region.

Delivering his 88th Mann Ki Baat address, the PM also spoke on how India is galloping towards being a cashless economy with digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore taking place each day. “In the last few years, BHIM UPI has rapidly become a part of our economy and habits. Now, even in small towns and most villages, people do transactions through UPI,” Modi said.

“A culture of digital economy is also evolving in the country. In small, street shops, digital payment has made it easy to serve more customers. Now they don’t even have the problem of loose change.”

Modi said UPI transactions reached around Rs 10 lakh crore in March last and were, besides increasing convenience, enabling “an atmosphere of honesty” in the country.

Dedicating this month’s address to all former prime ministers of the country, he spoke about the inauguration of the Prime Ministers’ Museum in Delhi. He mentioned the spinning wheel gifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri by his in-laws and his bank passbook which has been exhibited at the museum.

With the onset of summer, Modi also reminded people of the need for water conservation. “In the 75th year of Independence, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, water conservation is one of the resolutions on which the country is moving forward… 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in every district of India,” he said.