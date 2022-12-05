Portion of a ceiling of central govt-run children’s hospital collapses, no one injured

A portion of the ceiling of the central government-run Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital in Delhi collapsed Sunday, officials said. However, there were no reports of injury.

The hospital is a part of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), which is India’s first medical college. The incident happened on the second-floor corridor of the hospital which is close to the operation theatre.

According to Dr Sabyasachi Mandal, LHMC resident doctors’ association president, no injury was reported from the site.

When contacted, Dr Virendra Kumar, the director of the hospital, was unavailable for a comment on the incident.

“A doctor carrying samples to the lab had a narrow escape while passing through the corridor. We have spoken to the central public works department about it. Our association will meet the director on Monday and discuss with him the hazardous and crumbling infrastructure of the hospital,” Mandal said.

Dr Rakesh Bagdi, former resident doctor at Kalawati Saran and the vice-president of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said that the hospital building was in a dilapidated condition and appealed to the government to address the issue at the earliest.

Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital is one of the largest government hospitals for children in India and caters to children, especially from the financially backward families.