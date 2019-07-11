Ceiling fan falls on boy’s head at Delhi govt school classroom

A 13-year-old boy was injured after a portion of a ceiling fan fell on him inside the classroom of a Delhi government school Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place around 1.30 pm when Harsh Kumar, a class VII student of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Trilokpuri, was attending a class and a blade of the moving fan fell on his head.

A case under section 336 (endangering life) of the IPC has been filed against the school administration at Mayur Vihar police station, said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

“He was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by school authorities, and from there he was referred to GTB Hospital… on Tuesday evening, he underwent a minor surgery. He is still in the hospital,” said his uncle Ashok Kumar (32), a labourer.

Singh said the child told police that “for a few days, the fan was making an odd noise, which was noticed by other students too”.

“We are investigating the matter further,” the DCP said.

Education director Binay Bhushan said, “We have ordered that teachers and Education Department officials be present with him during the course of treatment. We’ve ordered an inquiry into how the accident took place. If we find that there has been any lapse in the installation of the fan, we will file an FIR against the contractor or engineer concerned, if need be.”

Bandaged photos of the boy at the hospital were tweeted by East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir: “Children are India’s future, but Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are playing with their education and their lives too. The fan which fell on Harsh’s head at a GBSS is a testimony to ‘improved infra’ being empty promises. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari too commented on the incident: “Kejriwal government is responsible for this incident… Today, a fan has fallen, tomorrow something else may fall on the children… Delhi government is not serious about their security.”

The child’s uncle said the family received a call after 2.30 pm when Kumar had been admitted to GTB Hospital. The family visited the school Tuesday and saw the fan lying on the classroom floor. Around 10 pm, they made a PCR call and an FIR was filed Wednesday.

“This is negligence by the school… His parents are labourers and were at work when the incident took place. The child is in pain. He joined this school two years ago. The principal and teachers met us and they are keeping a tab on his condition. We don’t want the matter to be politicised, we just care about his quick recovery,” said Ashok.