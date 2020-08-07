Ceiling collapses at CM Kejriwal’s house after heavy rain

Outside the CM’s house on Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines. Archive Outside the CM’s house on Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines. Archive

A portion of the ceiling of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house collapsed last week after heavy rains lashed the city. The house is located on Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines.

“The room is used by the CM himself and several meetings have been held there over the past months, especially during the pandemic. Thankfully, no one was in the room at the time of the incident,” an official said.

According to sources, while repairs on the roof were being done, the roof of the adjacent toilet also collapsed. This was followed by the wall of the toilet developing cracks and bricks coming loose. Officials said PWD officials are now assessing the damage and the structural safety of the house, and a report will be prepared and submitted soon.

Kejriwal moved into the house — constructed in 1942 — in 2015 in his second term. Before that, during his first term in 2014, he was allotted the three-bedroom house in Tilak Lane. The Civil Lines house has five bedrooms and a separate office space. In the past, the house was allotted to former deputy speaker Amrish Singh Gautam.

Delhi’s former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit stayed at Motilal Nehru Marg during her tenure.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd