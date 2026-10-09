Delhi gears up for CJP protest tomorrow, 23,000 central forces personnel to be on duty

221 CAPF companies, 23,000 personnel

The Ministry of Home Affairs has made 221 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces – comprising around 23,000 personnel – available to the Delhi Police from October 8 to 12. Five all-women paramilitary companies will also be deployed. For the deployment, CRPF companies are being brought in from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

10 detention centres being prepared

Around 10 detention centres are being prepared across districts, according to officers. Stadiums and other designated facilities, including Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana and Chhatrasal Stadium, are being readied for people detained during the protest. Such centres are also coming up in Narela, East Delhi and Northwest Delhi.

Checking at Delhi borders

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Police will maintain heightened vigilance at Delhi’s entry points, with officers saying those suspected of attempting to mobilise crowds could be stopped and detained at the borders.

Trains to be regulated

Officers said they have coordinated with railway authorities to regulate train movement into Delhi for a specified period, based on inputs about possible mobilisation from outside the Capital.

Restrictions on app-based cabs

Police are coordinating with cab aggregators to regulate movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi. With the New Delhi district expected to be turned into a heavily secured zone, officers said they are preparing to restrict entry on roads leading into the area. Cab operators are being sensitised about restrictions on roads leading to the New Delhi district, said officers.

OYO, hotels asked to stop fresh bookings

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Hotels, guest houses and other accommodation facilities in and around Central Delhi have been asked to remain shut or restrict fresh bookings for a specified period, said police. Hotel owners in Paharganj have been briefed about not taking new bookings, with similar briefings held in parts of South and North Delhi, they added.

Liquor vends to remain shut

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the closure of liquor stores in the city on October 9 and 10 due to the “prevailing” situation to maintain public order. An order issued by the Excise department said that the closure was based on Delhi Police inputs as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining “public order”.

Around 40 Metro stations could be shut

Restrictions or closure of around 40 Metro stations in and around sensitive areas are being considered. During the July protest of CJP, around 16 Metro stations were shut.

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Internet curbs on cards

Internet restrictions may be imposed in areas where detainees are housed to prevent further mobilisation. Similar curbs could extend to parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi depending on the security situation, officers said.

Action could be taken against YouTubers, ‘mobile journalists’

People recording or livestreaming the protest could face action if they obstruct police operations, violate restrictions or contribute to unlawful mobilisation, officers said, adding that such persons would not automatically be treated as protesters.

Media personnel asked to carry IDs

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Police have asked media organisations to ensure journalists covering the protest carry and prominently display valid press identification cards at barricades and sensitive locations.