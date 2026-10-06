Multiple groups, moving crowds: Why CEC protest became a challenge for Delhi Police

What began as a protest planned at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 2 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has, over the past four days, spread across central Delhi, with multiple groups attempting to march amid prohibitory orders and the Delhi Police registering more than nine FIRs.

The police response has included denying permission for the march and deploying paramilitary personnel, local police from eight police stations in the New Delhi district and personnel from the Delhi Police Reserve Battalion. All roads leading to Jantar Mantar in the New Delhi district were also fortified with barricades and police personnel.

According to a police officer, the agitation has not been confined to a single conventional demonstration but has involved political parties, student organisations, activists, lawyers and other groups attempting to march towards restricted areas in central Delhi.

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“The challenge is not merely about preventing a crowd from entering Jantar Mantar, which is already heavily fortified. It is about controlling multiple moving groups, preventing attempts to breach barricades, managing detentions and, simultaneously, dealing with a large number of people recording events on mobile phones and cameras,” the officer said.

Advisory for media persons

The protests have also brought journalists into closer contact with police operations, prompting the police to issue an advisory on Monday.

This came after three women journalists alleged that they were harassed by police personnel while covering the protests. Their complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

The police advisory asked journalists to carry either an identity card issued by their organisation or valid PIB/DIP accreditation and, importantly, to keep it visibly displayed.

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Journalists were to ensure that their presence does not obstruct police operations or the movement of law-enforcement personnel.

They were also asked to maintain a reasonable and safe distance during tense situations and to position themselves so that they are clearly distinguishable from protesters.

Another police officer said the advisory was an attempt to create a clearer operational distinction between those covering the protest and those participating in it.

“Because many of those protesting also sometimes start making videos, with a mic and mobile phone camera, it becomes extremely difficult for us to distinguish between an actual journalist and activists,” the officer said.

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Lessons from CJP’s July protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which staged a massive protest in July demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, was given permission to hold a one-day protest at Jantar Mantar.

A Delhi Police officer of DCP rank handed over the permission letter to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at the Delhi Airport. The protesters, however, did not leave Jantar Mantar after the first day and returned for a second round of demonstrations.

Delhi Police officers have acknowledged that they had underestimated the number of people who might turn up in support of the CJP.

This time, the police have taken measures to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

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After the July protest ended following the resignation of Pradhan, Delhi Police officials underwent anti-protest counselling and were advised to remain calm, composed and patient while dealing with protesters and crowds.

During the current protests, very few Delhi Police personnel have been seen carrying batons. Paramilitary personnel have mostly been seen carrying tear-gas shells.

Many Delhi Police personnel have also been seen without name-plate badges while dealing with protesters. Sources claimed some personnel avoid wearing them because they do not want to be identified and subsequently trolled on social media.