Bipin Rawat Funeral Live News: CDS to be cremated in New Delhi with full military honours

Portraits of the deceased people, including that of Gen Bipin Rawat’s wife Madhulika, on display. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

CDS Bipin Rawat Funeral Updates: The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the nation’s most senior military officer who was killed, along with his wife and 11 armed forces personnel, in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, will be held in New Delhi on Friday. General Rawat will be cremated with full military honours.

The bodies of the victims were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore to the Palam air base Thursday evening, where family members watched as caskets were brought out of an IAF aircraft and lined inside a hangar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met the family members, led the nation in paying tribute by placing a wreath and offering petals before each of the 13 caskets.

The Army said the mortal remains of only three persons — General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier Lidder — had been positively identified so far. The remains of the remaining 10 will be kept in the mortuary of the Army Base Hospital till positive identification is completed. The bodies will then be handed over to their families for the last rites.