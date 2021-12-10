scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Bipin Rawat Funeral Live News: CDS to be cremated in New Delhi with full military honours

CDS Bipin Rawat funeral updates: The Army said the mortal remains of only three persons — General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier Lidder — had been positively identified so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 10, 2021 8:54:18 am
Portraits of the deceased people, including that of Gen Bipin Rawat’s wife Madhulika, on display. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

CDS Bipin Rawat Funeral Updates: The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the nation’s most senior military officer who was killed, along with his wife and 11 armed forces personnel, in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, will be held in New Delhi on Friday. General Rawat will be cremated with full military honours.

The bodies of the victims were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore to the Palam air base Thursday evening, where family members watched as caskets were brought out of an IAF aircraft and lined inside a hangar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met the family members, led the nation in paying tribute by placing a wreath and offering petals before each of the 13 caskets.

The Army said the mortal remains of only three persons — General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier Lidder — had been positively identified so far. The remains of the remaining 10 will be kept in the mortuary of the Army Base Hospital till positive identification is completed. The bodies will then be handed over to their families for the last rites.

Live Blog

CDS Bipin Rawat Funeral Live Updates: General Bipin Rawat to be cremated with full military honours in New Delhi. Follow latest developments here

08:54 (IST)10 Dec 2021
PM Modi pays respect to General Bipin Rawat and others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his last respects to General Bipin Rawat and others who had passed away in a helicopter crash in Coonoor. 

08:45 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Gen Bipin Rawat's last rites to be held at Delhi Cantt

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be cremated at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt at around 9.30 today, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airbase. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Opposition parties suspend protest to pay tribute to CDS Rawat, others killed in IAF chopper crash

Opposition parties on Thursday halted their protest for a day as a mark of respect to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 personnel who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu a day ago. But the parties were upset as they were not allowed to pay tributes to the departed general in Rajya Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged Deputy Chairman Harivansh to allow floor leaders of parties to speak for two minutes each to pay tributes to General Rawat. His intervention came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the incident.

Coonoor Chopper Crash: He told mother about her doctor’s appointment, assured her she would be fine

The first thing 75-year-old Surendra Singh Chauhan did after television channels started flashing news of the helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday was to call up his son, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who was posted at Sulur Indian Air Force station near Coimbatore.

On finding his son’s phone switched off, the worried father called up his eldest daughter Shakuntala Tomar, who is settled in Mumbai, and asked her to collect details of the crash.

Shakuntala immediately called up Prithvi’s wife Kamini, who told her that Prithvi was in the helicopter. Hours later, the family’s worst fears were confirmed: there was only one survivor of the crash and it was not Prithvi.

