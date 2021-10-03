CCTVs and smart poles integrated with New Delhi Municipal Council’s command centre to check traffic, crowding

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has integrated 19 civic services in its Integrated Control and Command Centre including monitoring services on roads through cameras on 55 smart poles and from 500 CCTV cameras with ultra-zoom.

Equipped with a large screen with access to over 530 cameras in NDMC areas like Janpath, KG Marg, Connaught Place and other parts of Lutyen’s Delhi, the centre will also help streamline traffic. “These cameras will identify vehicles parked in no-parking zones and roads, and those which are obstructing traffic. Staff at the command centres can then alert field officer for quick action,” said a senior official of NDMC.

These cameras also help to check the status of garbage bins, damage of public property, rush outside hospitals, school gates and common areas and transfer information to the command centre, he said.

According to a senior NDMC official, in the coming months, the civic body will install cameras at prominent parks, gardens, and markets like Janpath, Palika, Khan Market and integrate them with the command centre. This will also help ensure that Covid norms are not flouted, he added.

The 19 municipal services – including LED streetlights, CCTV cameras, solid waste management, air quality sensors, smart parking system, WiFi, parking – will be available on a single platform through this centre. Other services like solid waste management, street lighting, parking, sewage treatment plants, electricity and water billing were integrated on this platform earlier. “This helps provide real-time data and historical data of these services on a single window, which helps optimise these services,” added the official.

The 24×7 centre, constructed on the ground floor of Palika Kendra, is managed by NDMC and maintained by L&T. The project was completed at a cost of 65 crores under the Smart City project.

“The technology helps in viewing the number of people visiting different service centres. This will help analyse data and plug gaps,” said another official.

The centre is used to increase situational awareness by providing insights using data through sensors set up across the city.