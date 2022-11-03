‘Will call for CCTV footage’: Excise case judge warns ED amid claims of unprofessional behaviour

A Delhi judge on Thursday warned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the irregularities in the excise policy case in a fair manner after lawyers for Sameer Mahendru, managing director of the Indospirit group, levelled allegations of unprofessional behaviour by agency officials during the questioning of his employees.

The ED has alleged that Mahendru was one of the kingpins who defeated the policy’s objectives and was involved in bribery.

Mahendru’s lawyers told special judge N K Nagpal that his employees were called for questioning every day and that “half of them had resigned as the ED was “using tremendous force”. The employees were asked to join the investigation early morning at short notice, they added.

“Every day from midnight to 1 pm they are let off. There are women employees also. They are being forced to be here. First thing they do, they take you to the cell and say they will book you here,” Mahendru’s lawyer told the court.

The judge said, “Do it in a fair manner. If there is physical torture, I will call for CCTV footage.”

The lawyer told the court, “They are in doldrums. Twenty people in the lower staff were called and forced to make a statement. The agency calls other employees by making phone calls from their phones. They call directly without summons.”

Special public prosecutor N K Matta, appearing for the ED, told the court that the agency followed proper procedure during questioning. “Summons are issued. Higher authorities permission is taken. There is no entry like that,” he said.

“Which procedure says ‘call people during midnight’?” Mahendru’s counsel asked.

Advertisement

The judge warned the ED, “I will call for the cell location. Till midnight whether they were there or not. Do it in a legal manner, not in a manner like this.”

Mahendru’s lawyers said that they would file an application naming the ED officers responsible for the alleged unprofessional behaviour. They had moved an application asking to get the signatures of the accused on some documents that are stated to be the board resolution of companies belonging to the accused in which one other director has been left out after the arrest and detention of the accused in the present case. The lawyers submitted that the companies were finding it difficult to fulfil their statutory requirements and hence there was a requirement of an additional director of these companies since “other companies were pulling out their business” from his company.