scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

‘Will call for CCTV footage’: Excise case judge warns ED amid claims of unprofessional behaviour

Lawyers allege that employees of an accused are called early in the morning without summons for questioning till midnight.

Mahendru's lawyers told special judge N K Nagpal that his employees were called for questioning every day and that "half of them had resigned as the ED was using tremendous force. (File)

A Delhi judge on Thursday warned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the irregularities in the excise policy case in a fair manner after lawyers for Sameer Mahendru, managing director of the Indospirit group, levelled allegations of unprofessional behaviour by agency officials during the questioning of his employees.

The ED has alleged that Mahendru was one of the kingpins who defeated the policy’s objectives and was involved in bribery.

Mahendru’s lawyers told special judge N K Nagpal that his employees were called for questioning every day and that “half of them had resigned as the ED was “using tremendous force”. The employees were asked to join the investigation early morning at short notice, they added.

“Every day from midnight to 1 pm they are let off. There are women employees also. They are being forced to be here. First thing they do, they take you to the cell and say they will book you here,” Mahendru’s lawyer told the court.
The judge said, “Do it in a fair manner. If there is physical torture, I will call for CCTV footage.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

The lawyer told the court, “They are in doldrums. Twenty people in the lower staff were called and forced to make a statement. The agency calls other employees by making phone calls from their phones. They call directly without summons.”

Also Read |Illicit liquor being smuggled into poll-bound Gujarat, claims Bajwa

Special public prosecutor N K Matta, appearing for the ED, told the court that the agency followed proper procedure during questioning. “Summons are issued. Higher authorities permission is taken. There is no entry like that,” he said.

“Which procedure says ‘call people during midnight’?” Mahendru’s counsel asked.

Advertisement

The judge warned the ED, “I will call for the cell location. Till midnight whether they were there or not. Do it in a legal manner, not in a manner like this.”

More from Delhi

Mahendru’s lawyers said that they would file an application naming the ED officers responsible for the alleged unprofessional behaviour. They had moved an application asking to get the signatures of the accused on some documents that are stated to be the board resolution of companies belonging to the accused in which one other director has been left out after the arrest and detention of the accused in the present case. The lawyers submitted that the companies were finding it difficult to fulfil their statutory requirements and hence there was a requirement of an additional director of these companies since “other companies were pulling out their business” from his company.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:20:19 pm
Next Story

OnePlus Nord Watch review: Good watch, but what’s different here?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement