CCTV footage elusive so far: No arrest yet in theft from delhi judge’s vehicle

Days after two ‘thak thak’ gang members allegedly stole a bag after breaking the window of a car being driven by an additional sessions judge posted in Saket court, Delhi Police is yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

While investigators have examined 25 CCTV cameras from Okhla, where the incident took place, for leads, police said not a single one covered the stretch where the robbery took place.

The gang is notorious for knocking on car windows to distract its occupants or mislead them to step out of their vehicle.

“Most of the cameras along the stretch only cover shops and are not directed at the road,” a senior police officer said.

Police have detained around 10 people, allegedly members of the ‘thak thak’ gang, and are questioning them. Sources said the additional DCP (south east) met with the judge, who has also expressed concerns over rising crime on the streets.

The incident took place around 8 pm Tuesday, when she was going to the Saket Court Judge’s residential complex from Okhla Phase-1 in her car.

“At one point, two men on a bike started following her. When she reached Sarita Vihar underpass, the men signalled to her that the rear side of her vehicle had an issue. Sensing something amiss, she kept driving. She looked for police officers but did not find anyone along the stretch. She then stopped her vehicle at a traffic signal at Maa Ananda Marg in Okhla, where the accused broke the rear window of her car and took away her bag, which contained her wallet, ATM cards, documents and some cash,” a senior police officer said.

The woman first called her aides for help and later contacted police. A team from Okhla police station reached the spot and forensic experts were called to lift fingerprints from her car.

“We were standing at the spot when she received a call from an advocate in Jamia Nagar. The caller informed her that he had found her purse, which contained her identity card and mentioned her number,” an officer said.

The officer said they checked the advocate’s credentials before giving him a clean chit.

“We have formed several teams and are probing the case from all possible angles,” said Devesh Chandra Srivastava, JCP (Southern Range).