High-end CCTVs, explosive detectors: Delhi Police ramps up security at city courts

In a bid to ramp up security at city courts, the Delhi Police, following an audit, has decided to procure 1,055 CCTVs, including 60 pan-tilt-zoom cameras, 56 X-ray baggage scanners, 30 explosive detectors, 28 integrated systems for checking vehicles, and 155 iron barricades.

Issues regarding security lapses at city courts came to the light following two incidents last year. In September, two armed men, posing as lawyers, had killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom before being gunned down by police personnel. In December, a low-intensity blast went off at the same courthouse.

Following the explosion, the Delhi High Court had directed the police to constitute a team of experts to undertake a security audit of the High Court and district court complexes. Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had also asked the district police to hand over security of all courts to the security division after the September incident.

“Special CP (Protective Security Division) was asked to conduct a survey of court complexes and ensure that equipment and gadgets to be installed by the Delhi Police have been put in place and are in working condition. The equipment that is not working should be replaced on an urgent basis,” a senior police officer said.

During the audit, the security division found that some CCTVs were not operational. “A report was prepared and shown to Asthana. It recommended procurement of several new gadgets and they have got the approval from the police headquarters,” a senior police officer said.

The security division will be procuring 1,055 CCTV cameras — 759 fixed cameras, 236 IR fixed domes (they work even in low-light or no-light settings due to the in- built infrared LEDs), and 60 PTZ cameras for seven courts.

“Earlier, the district police used to provide their barricades to the courts as per requirement. However, now, it has been decided that barricades will be bought exclusively for the courts. 30 explosive detectors, which are worth around Rs 7 crore, 56 X-ray baggage scanners worth around Rs 6 crore, and 28 integrated systems of vehicle checking under vehicle surveillance system which is equipped with a boom barrier, an RFID tag and bar code reader will be procured to enhance security measures. This would be a fast and effective system for the security personnel to scrutinise the undercarriage of a vehicle without disrupting traffic,” the officer added.

Earlier, Delhi Police had told the High Court that 85 door-frame detectors and 125 hand-held ones were installed at and supplied to various district courts as part of measures to enhance security.