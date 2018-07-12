CCTV committee denies CM Arvind Kejriwal claim on mandatory licence

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Express photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Express photo)

A six-member committee constituted for implementation of Delhi government’s CCTV camera project Wednesday denied Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the committee has recommended mandatory licence for installation of cameras.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (intelligence) Praveer Ranjan, the final draft of the report on CCTV project is yet to be prepared.

“Only some recommendations have been drafted but no where in those recommendations has it been stated that mandatory licence is required to install CCTV cameras,” said Ranjan, who is also one of the acting members of the committee, which was formed in May by the Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal had tweeted: “L-G’s committee recommends mandatory license/permission from police to install CCTV cameras by pvt or govt bodies. All existing CCTVs will also need police license. Height of license Raj in 21st century. Nowhere in the world is such a license reqd.”

Another tweet read: “What will police see before giving CCTV license? On what basis will police give license? It will only increase bribery. Its a huge blow to women safety because all existing cameras in Delhi will have to be removed till they obtain license and all new CCTVs will have to wait for license.”

Ranjan said the panel only recommends that the persons who install the cameras “inform the DCP of the licensing department of Delhi Police”, adding that the person need not “have a licence for installing the camera”, but just “needs to inform the police”.

Rejecting the CM’s claim that nowhere in the world such a license is required, Ranjan said Andhra Pradesh has made it mandatory for all “establishments”, where a gathering of 100 or more people is expected at a time, to provide access controls and install CCTV cameras.

