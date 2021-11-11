CBSE to use data analytics to detect unfair means usage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now be using “advanced data analytics” during its examinations to detect cases and centres with a high probability of unfair means.

“CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country. On the basis of such analysis, CBSE aims to identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations. Post this, appropriate measures can be taken by CBSE to strengthen the reliability of the examinations and to deter any such malpractices in the future,” read a statement.

According to the board, it carried out a pilot analysis during the January 2021 CTET exam in collaboration with Central Square Foundation and Playpower Labs. This system will be used for the National Achievement Survey, CTET and board examinations.