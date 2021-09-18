CBSE to launch reading mission across 25,000 schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to launch a two-year ‘Reading Mission’ across 25,000 of its affiliated schools with the stated aim of encouraging students to engage actively with schools.

The ‘CBSE Reading Mission’ will be launched on Monday in partnership with Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver and Central Square Foundation. The schools that are a part of this mission will have access to English and Hindi literature for children between classes I to VIII which are available on StoryWeaver.

“The Board would offer a number of student enrichment activities focused on language building during this Mission to enhance reading skills of students… In line with recommendations of the NEP 2020, under this mission, the schools and teachers shall have access to a repository of quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes VI to VIII. Besides this, the CBSE would be extending the CBSE Reading Challenge (English and Hindi), presently organized for students of classes VIII-X to students of classes VI- VII. The Reading Mission will help build a culture of reading and the wholesome development of students by enhancing their vocabulary, deriving connections between stories and their own lives, and exposing them to new ideas,” the CBSE statement read.