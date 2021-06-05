CBSE to introduce coding for Class VI to VIII students

Microsoft has developed supplementary handbooks in coding and data science for the coding courses. (File)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be introducing coding as a skilling subject for Classes VI to VIII in the 2021-2022 academic session.

The board announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to introduce skilling for Classes VI to VIII and ‘Data Science curriculum’ for Classes VIII and XII as new subjects.

“As we transition to a world that relies increasingly on technology, it is critical that we impart skills that prepare students and educators across the country to succeed in this digital world. The new course curriculum on coding and data science that we have developed in partnership with Microsoft will equip students with future-ready learning skills. This is an important step to enable self-reliance in our students and equip them with skills like problem solving, logical thinking, collaboration and design thinking that are critical for success,” said CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja.

Microsoft has developed supplementary handbooks in coding and data science for these courses.