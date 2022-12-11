scorecardresearch
CBSE theory exams from February 15, timetable not released yet

The board will begin its practical examinations on January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct theory examinations for the academic year from February 15, 2023, the board notified this week. (File)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct theory examinations for the academic year from February 15, 2023, the board notified this week.

The board will begin its practical examinations on January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners.

In this academic year, the CBSE returned to holding one annual board examination after conducting two exams at the end of two terms in 2021-2022. The board has not yet released the date sheet for the theory examinations.

Earlier this week, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had notified the time table for its Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The examinations will start on February 13 for Class 12 and on February 27 for Class 10

