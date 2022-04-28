IVRS facility, telecounselling available to CBSE candidates as board’s counselling facilities enter 25th year

scorecardresearch
New Delhi |
Updated: April 28, 2022 11:56:54 am
cbse term 2 examination telecounselling facilitiesStudents seen after appearing for CBSE Term II Examination in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With the commencement of the Term II board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s psychological counselling facilities for students have also entered their 25th year.

The Term II exams for Class 10 and 12 students begin this week on April 26. For the ongoing exams, the board is making counselling services available to students through two primary facilities. One is through an IVRS facility available round the clock on the board’s toll-free number, on which students can get general information related to exams, time and stress management, Covid management, and important contact numbers.

The other service is free tele-counselling which is available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. This service is provided on a voluntary basis by principals and counsellors and there are 92 such people currently offering counselling.

“CBSE is probably the only board in the country which is providing such a facility in different modes, whether it is tele-counselling provided voluntarily by the Principals and trained counsellors of CBSE affiliated schools through a toll-free number or be it suggestions and information through IVRS or a Question and Answer Columns in national newspapers,” read a statement by the board.

“Over the years the Board has shared many important messages on social media and also used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to actively engage with the students,” it added.

